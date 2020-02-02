Samantha Summer Witmer, age 30, went to be with her mother on January 12, 2020 in Topeka, Kansas.
She was born March 29, 1989 in Ephrata, PA and was a graduate of Henry Hudson High School, NJ.
Sam suffered from addiction, a disease she struggled with for many years. While she was unable to overcome that battle, she was a fierce and persistent fighter who lived every day of her life as fully as she could.
She is survived by her sisters, Jan and Amber, and her daughter Jaylin. Sam is preceded in death by her mother, Debra.
Sam was a very kind, caring, and thoughtful person who will be missed dearly by everyone who knew her.
A Celebration of Life, with a luncheon, will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Brickerville Fire Hall, 10 Hopeland Road, Lititz, PA. All are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, please do a good deed for a friend, neighbor, or stranger in her honor. Other ways to commemorate her memory include a donation to your local Narcotics Anonymous or your local pet shelter.
