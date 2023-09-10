Samantha Skye Neiss, 11, of Neenah, WI, went to live with Jesus on Tuesday, August 29th, 2023, after fighting liver cancer (Fibrolamellar Hepa-tocellular Carcinoma) for 1,041 days. She fought so bravely and courageously until her very last breath. We prayed so hard for a miracle, it wasn't the miracle we wanted, but it was the miracle God knew she needed. She is no longer in pain or suffering. Her heart and soul were not done fighting, but her body just couldn't keep up anymore.
Samantha was born in Wichita, KS, on February 14, 2012, she was getting ready to start 6th grade, art class and Fall Jazz dance class. Music has always been her lifeline, dancing was always in her soul, her heartbeat was fueled by her singing, and her voice had healing powers.
She is survived by her parents Jason and Kirsten Neiss, her brother Elliott and sister Eleanor Neiss, her siblings are just as amazing as she was in every way. As well as, she is survived and loved by her grandparents Larry and Jill Reitz, of Lancaster, great-grandparents Glenn and Dottie Anderson, of Lititz, and Howard Eugene Neiss, of Lititz, aunts, uncles, her little cousin, and many other people that grew to love and care about her in her 11 years of adventures in this life. Many that followed her on social media will remember the light, love, laughter, and kindness with which she blessed us all on this earth.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund will be established or please consider a donation to the Fibrolamellar Foundation https://fibrofoundation.org
Samantha was not blessed to be cured here on earth, but we are not done fighting for her! Your donations for this organization will fund the research needed to find better treatments that will one day cure Fibrolamellar Hepa-tocellular Carcinoma. We hope a cure can be found soon, so other parents do not have to live with a hole in their hearts like we do. Samantha was such a bright light in our lives, life doesn't feel right without her.
Samantha's one request was for people to share joy. Painted rocks are her chosen method. Paint two rocks, leave one in the family "rock box" at their home, and place the other around somewhere in your hometown. Wichmann Funeral Homes