Samantha "Sam" M. Hattenback

Samantha M. Hattenback, 40, of Lancaster, passed away September 19, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of Linda M. Hattenbach.
She graduated from Frankford High School in 1999 and most recently worked at Sensible Portions. Sam was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan who also enjoyed playing soccer when she was younger. She had a heart of gold and everyone who knew her knew that her family came before anything. Sam had a great sense of humor and had the ability to make everyone laugh. She loved cracking jokes and was never too ashamed to laugh at herself. Sam loved music, and although she could not carry a tune, her performances are memories that we will forever cherish. Her presence was always noticed when she walked into a room. A matching hat and sneakers were a must. Sam always strived to be a better person and she never stopped trying to fight for her recovery.
She will be missed by all who knew her, especially her mom Linda Hattenbach, of Breinigsville, siblings: Sabrina Hattenback, of Philadelphia, Amanda Hattenback, companion of Sophia Lombardo, nieces: Korrine Kolodi, of Bethlehem, Kaleyanna Lancit, of Philadelphia, nephews: Kevin Kolodi, of Breinigsville, Kayden Lancit, of Philadelphia, Cashton Graver, of Columbia, and her friends, family, and companion Celia Santoyo. Sam is preceded in death by her father Charles Hattenback, her grandparents, uncles, and her longtime companion Amber Stevenson.
A celebration of life will occur on Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603 at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to The Gatehouse, 8 North Queen Street 5th floor, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com