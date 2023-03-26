Uldis "Sam" Vecrumba, 82, of Willow Street, PA, died peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. He was the husband of Deanna Kieffer Vecrumba.
Born in Kuldiga, Latvia, on October 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Julius S. and Jenya E. Vecrumba. Sam proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Saratoga. He was a life-long student and received his Bachelor's Degree from Millersville University where he and his band of brothers were members of the Sigma Alpha Chi fraternity. Sam received his Master's Degree in Physics & Mathematics from Franklin & Marshall College. During his teaching career, Sam continued to collect degrees, certificates, and credits from Anne Arundel Community College. He was also an inductee of Sigma Pi Sigma, Physics Honorary Fraternity, and qualified for Mensa International.
Upon graduating from college, Sam went on to be employed by RCA for 25 years as an engineer in the Solid State Division. Later, Sam returned to his passion for education and became a physics and chemistry teacher for 25 years at St. Mary's High School in Annapolis, Maryland. Affectionately known as "Mr. V", Sam left a lasting impression on his students and empowered them through education. In 1997, Sam was named Educator of the Year by the Greater Annapolis Chamber of Commerce.
In his earlier life, Sam was a lifeguard at the Souderton pool, and was a member of the Telford Diving Unit which performed rescue and recovery efforts. He also enjoyed scuba diving, skiing, and had his pilot's license.
Sam married Dee, the love of his life, on Christmas Eve, 1988. Together, they sailed their 32-foot Endeavour sloop, the Infinite', up and down the Eastern Seaboard, and to Bermuda, their favorite place in the world. He and Dee made lasting memories as members of the St. Georges Sailing and Dinghy Club there. Sam also singlehanded the passage to Bermuda many times. His love of the sea was endless.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife, Deanna, with whom he celebrated 34 years of marriage. He is also survived by his loving daughter, Jena Feltch (Eric) of Quarryville, his awesome bonus kids, Peter Wise (Emily) of Lancaster, Rebecca Wise (companion of Mark Waselko), Irmo, South Carolina, and his amazing grandchildren, Eric and Daniel Feltch, Ian and Carly Wise, and Samantha Garvey.
Now for the rest of the story -
Dee, Jena, Peter, and Becky would want you to know this: He was a good man. Sam encouraged others to test their limits and always challenged himself. He loved his family, the sea, wine from a box, and British comedies. He was whip smart, could fix anything, make a mean chuck roast, and could talk to animals. He drove a Corvette until the end of his life. Sam was a quiet but strong presence and we loved him dearly. We hope that the next time you're looking out over the water that you will think of him, and of us, and know that he is at peace.
A family friend said it best - "Sam left this earth the way he lived: fiercely, ferociously and gently at the same time". We couldn't agree more.
Sam was a man who didn't like any fuss. With his wishes in mind, we'll invite a few friends and family members to the house and have a party where we'll serve wine from a box.
Lastly, our family would like to give a heartfelt thank you to the incredible team led by Dr. Javia in the ICU Unit, 7-North, of Lancaster General Health - Penn Medicine. We are grateful.
If you would like to honor Sam's life, we invite you to send a contribution in his name to Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors Inc., 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 or to St. Mary's High School, 113 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401.
