Salvatore T. "Sal" Crowther

Salvatore T. "Sal" Crowther

Salvatore T. "Sal" Crowther, 24, of New Holland, passed away Wednesday, January 29. He was the son of the late Troy and Isabella (Mineo) Crowther.

Sal is survived by his brother, Jacob A. Crowther, of York; his maternal grandparents Salvatore and Rosa Mineo, of Ephrata; many aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins.

Funeral Services for Sal will be held at 12PM, Tuesday, February 4, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10AM to 12PM. Interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com

Plant a tree in memory of Salvatore Crowther
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory

3110 Lititz Pike
Lititz, PA 17543
717-560-5100
www.snyderfuneralhome.com

Sign up for our newsletter