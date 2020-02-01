Salvatore T. "Sal" Crowther, 24, of New Holland, passed away Wednesday, January 29. He was the son of the late Troy and Isabella (Mineo) Crowther.
Sal is survived by his brother, Jacob A. Crowther, of York; his maternal grandparents Salvatore and Rosa Mineo, of Ephrata; many aunts and uncles; and a host of cousins.
Funeral Services for Sal will be held at 12PM, Tuesday, February 4, at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. A viewing will be held at the funeral home from 10AM to 12PM. Interment will follow at Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
