Salomie S. Stoltzfus, 81, of 846 Georgetown Road, Paradise, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at her home. Born in Gordonville, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Elizabeth Stoltzfus Esh. She was the wife of the late Jacob L. Stoltzfus who died in 2018. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 8 children, Elizabeth wife of Eli Esh, Christiana, Mary wife of John Riehl, Kirkwood, Rebecca wife of the late John Beiler, Drumore, Naomi wife of Henry Riehl, Holtwood, Barbara wife of Henry King, Strasburg, Daniel husband of Mary Beiler Stoltzfus, Paradise, Anna wife of Amos Glick, Quarryville, Katie wife of Steven Kauffman, Honey Brook; 61 grandchildren; 132 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 9 brothers, Michael (Mattie) Esh, Strasburg, Jonas (Mary) Esh, Gordonville, Jonathan (Linda) Esh, Nottingham, Daniel (Naomi) Esh, Narvon, Reuben (Anna Mary) Esh, Gordonville, Amos (Sarah) Esh, John (Janet) Esh, both of New Holland, Elmer (Martha) Esh, Gordonville, Emanuel (Mary Ann) Esh, Narvon; 6 sisters, Emma (Amos) Lapp, Strasburg, Naomi (Alvin) King, Leola, Sadie (Eli) Stoltzfoos, Bird-in-Hand, Anna (Benuel) King, Ronks, Rebecca (Daniel) Stoltzfus, Parkesburg, Elizabeth (Sam) Glick, Dornsife; brother-in-law, John (Rebecca) Stoltzfus, Quarryville. She was preceded in death by: a sister, Mary Stoltzfus; 2 sons-in-law, John Beiler, Omar Stoltzfus; sister-in-law, Sadie Esh.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Furman's – Leola
