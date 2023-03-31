Sally Y. Lapp, 68, of 799 Ranck Road, New Holland, passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at her residence. Born in Smoketown, she was the daughter of the late Andrew E. and Annie Yoder Beiler. She was the wife of the late Alvin K. Lapp.
Sally owned a market stand, Flower Garden Crafts, in Central Market, Lancaster and was a member of Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: three sons, Mahlon L. husband of Lenora Beiler Lapp, Nathan R. Lapp, John A. Lapp all of New Holland and a sister, Sylvia Yoder Miller wife of David Miller of Bird-in-Hand.
The funeral will be held at 9:00 AM EST on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the Alvin King residence, 1114 Reservoir Rd., New Holland. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Interment will be in Dry Hill Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »