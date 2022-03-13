Sally Van Pelt April 12, 1927- March 6, 2022

Sally Henry Van Pelt, 94, died on March 6, 2022 at Homestead Village in Lancaster, Pennsylvania following a brief illness. She was married to William J. Van Pelt for 72 years; he predeceased her in September, 2020.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Sally was the daughter of the late Dr. J. Harmon K. and Emma Rose Henry. Following graduation from Germantown High School, she received her bachelor's degree in Education from the Pennsylvania State University. During college, she was a member and officer of Chi Omega sorority and President of CWENS national honorary society.
Upon graduation, Sally taught in elementary schools in the Lancaster School District and later substituted in the Manheim Township School District. She particularly enjoyed teaching kindergarten.
Sally was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, and served as a Deacon, Circle Leader and Sunday School teacher. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Kindergarten Board, President of the Manheim Township Auxiliary of Lancaster General Hospital, member of the Iris Club, President of the Penn State Alumnae Club of Lancaster County, and Treasurer of Lancaster Day Care Center.
Sally enjoyed knitting, playing bridge, reading and spending summers in her Ocean City, NJ home. She was an extraordinary grandmother ("Grandmom" and "MomMom") to her five grandchildren, and yearly hosted each at the shore for several weeks.
Sally is survived by her son, Jim (Nancy) of Cocoa Beach, FL and two daughters, Stacey (Jim) Brennan of Columbia, SC and Bobbie (Bill) Montgomery of Wayne, PA. Her five beloved grandchildren are Will (Lauren) Brennan of Columbia, SC, parents of Thompson and Joe, Jim (Lauren) Van Pelt of Winter Garden, FL, parents of James, Kate and Emily, Katy (Mac) Humphries of Columbia, SC, parents of Clark and Emma Rose, John Montgomery of Philadelphia, PA and Emma Montgomery of Salt Lake City, UT. Sally was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Henry Keller of State College, PA and is survived by her nephews and niece, John (Virginia) Keller of Australia, David (Lara) Keller of Grenada Hills, CA and Nancy Keller of Madison, WI.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the caregivers and nurses from Homestead Village and Grane Hospice, longtime housekeeper, caregiver and friend, Mildred McEllhenney, and Dr. Owen Fox, family physician.
A celebration of the lives of Sally and Bill will be held in the future. Interment of Sally's ashes will be private at Fair View Cemetery in Middletown (Red Bank), NJ. Contributions in Sally's memory may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 140 East Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17602 (www.fpclancasterpa.org) or to a charity of one's choice. To leave an online condolence, please visit
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »