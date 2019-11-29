Sally Slobohm Jackson passed away at home on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She grew up in Westchester County, New York. It was there during high school that she met the love of her life, who would become her partner through life, David Jackson. They were married in July, 1969 after he returned from a tour of duty with the Marines in Vietnam.
Sally earned an Associate's degree from Endicott College where she was elected to Delta Delta Service Organization. She later earned a B.A. from University of FL in Chinese History of Art. She accompanied and supported David throughout his long career as a broadcast journalist for CBS News.
Sally and David traveled the globe as David reported on many of modern history's milestones, including: the Tiananmen Square student protests, the People Power revolution in the Philippines, the return of the American hostages from Iran, and the shooting of Pope John Paul II. For many years they lived and travelled throughout Asia, as David served as CBS's bureau chief in both Beijing and Hong Kong with Sally as his energetic corporate spouse and social director.
In 1999 David and Sally retired to Kula, Hawaii. After David's passing in 2016, Sally relocated to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, living at Pleasant View retirement community. It was there that she found two new loves, quilting and canning.
Known as "The Jam Lady" her specialty was small batch jams and jellies combining exotic ingredients. Her handmade quilts adorn the beds of all of her friends and family. She often remarked that her years in Lancaster were some of the happiest of her life. Sally will be remembered for her ability to build and cultivate lifelong friendships, and as being the sweetest, kindest, most purely loving person.
She is survived by her god-daughter, Chloe Nathan, and her great-god-son River Maneely Nathan, of Shelburne, VT and her dearest lifetime friends, Janet Clayton, Maureen O'Driscoll Early, Linda Gilbert, and Ray Wolf.
In memorial of Sally Jackson, please consider a donation to THE CENTER FOR SEXUAL ASSAULT CRISIS COUNSELING & EDUCATION, The Center 733 Summer Street, Suite 503 Stamford, Connecticut 06901. Arrangements provided by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim.