Sally Mae Long, 91, of Lancaster, passed away at The Glen at Willow Valley.
She was the wife of the late John C. Long, who passed away in 2018. Born in Palo Alto, Schuylkill County, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Shipe and Ruth Yost Lombel.
She was a graduate of Pottsville High School. She had been a long-time head housekeeper at Willow Valley and in prior years, had worked for Argo Mills in Schuylkill Haven as a seamstress.
Sally is survived by her sister, Barbara Huntzinger of Cressona, PA her brother Mark Cook of Palo Alto, PA, several cousins, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard John Long, in 1985.
Sally and her family would like to thank the staff at Willow Valley Retirement Community for the exceptional care given to her over the years.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please make contributions in Sally's memory to the Salvation Army of Lancaster, 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
