Sally Lou Perry, originally of Mount Joy, transitioned peacefully on September 20, 2022. Sally was born in Lancaster on January 11, 1942 to Richard and Mildred Black.
Sally was a bus driver and a bus aid for the IU-13 for over 40 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and loved selling antiques at Shupp's Grove. She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband Galen Perry, who she was married to for over 50 years, and a granddaughter Brianne Shenandoah.
Sally is survived by her son James Perry (husband to Jorena Perry), grandchildren Shane Perry (husband of Danielle Perry), Brittany Dyer, Ben Shenandoah and Jake Perry, 3 great-grandchildren, and sister Judy Gingrich (wife of Ken Gingrich).
A memorial will be held on Friday, September 23 at 4:00 p.m. at 309 Hill Street in Mountville, PA. Interment will be private.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 2024 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA, is in charge of her funeral arrangements.
