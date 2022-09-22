Sally Lou Perry

Sally Lou Perry, originally of Mount Joy, transitioned peacefully on September 20, 2022. Sally was born in Lancaster on January 11, 1942 to Richard and Mildred Black.

Sally was a bus driver and a bus aid for the IU-13 for over 40 years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, and loved selling antiques at Shupp's Grove. She was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband Galen Perry, who she was married to for over 50 years, and a granddaughter Brianne Shenandoah.

Sally is survived by her son James Perry (husband to Jorena Perry), grandchildren Shane Perry (husband of Danielle Perry), Brittany Dyer, Ben Shenandoah and Jake Perry, 3 great-grandchildren, and sister Judy Gingrich (wife of Ken Gingrich).

A memorial will be held on Friday, September 23 at 4:00 p.m. at 309 Hill Street in Mountville, PA. Interment will be private.

DeBord Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 2024 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA, is in charge of her funeral arrangements.

