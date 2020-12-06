Sally Lou Fessler, 91, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by her family at her residence, December 1, 2020. She was the loving wife of the Charles B. Fessler who died in 2007. Born in Cleveland, she was the daughter of the late John S. and Margaret (Hill) Coady.
Sally was a wonderful homemaker, faithfully taking care of her husband and children. It was her unselfish love for her special needs daughter, Kim that taught her family the spirit of caregiving and the meaning of sacrificial love.
Sally was an avid card player, especially pinochle and 500 rummy. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, word search games, listening to music, and most importantly, gathering her family to enjoy her gifts of cooking and baking. Hospitality was her hallmark and there was always room at her table for another chair. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lancaster.
Surviving is a son, Charles B., Jr. husband of Cathy Fessler, Lancaster; two daughters, Norene P. Fessler, Lancaster, S. Lynne wife of Gary R. Stoltzfus, Leola; 7 grandchildren; Joshua Fessler, Kate wife of Matthew Diven, Sarah wife of Ross Peeples, Justin Stoltzfus, Jeremy Stoltzfus, Amy Stoltzfus, Laura wife of Drew Wissler, and 7 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a daughter, Kim E. Fessler, and three brothers, Robert, James, and Lt. Col. John Coady.
Services and interment in Chiques Cemetery will be private. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions in Sally's memory may be sent to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com