Sally Lee Ott, formerly of Lititz, Pennsylvania, passed away after a brief illness at the ProMetica Manor Care Nursing home on July 24, 2022, at the age of 82. Born in Columbia, Pennsylvania on October 2, 1939, she was the daughter of Lewis G. and Pauline Ott. Sally retired from the Lancaster School District where she taught elementary school children for many years. She later accepted a role as a councilor helping troubled children.
She was married to Don Ringer and Don Keenan who both predeceased her.
Sally is survived by three sisters: Lois Englehart of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Paula Leonardi of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and Deborah Ott of Nocatee, Florida. She was preceded in death by her sister Mary Broome of Columbia Pennsylvania. In addition to her sisters, Sally is survived by a cousin Cynthia Forester and her husband Jeff Forester of New Jersey, her children Lynn Schaffner and Peter Ringer, both of Pennsylvania as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Sally graduated from Columbia High School in 1957 winning a scholarship to attend Millersville College where she earned her bachelor's degree in Education. Sally loved teaching. After retiring she became a civil war reenactor and enjoyed visiting civil war sites. She was an avid ancestry researcher and enjoyed exploring family history. She doted on her cats, Molly and Snoopy and enjoyed making holiday dinners, baking cookies, and decorating for Christmas. She was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
She will be missed by all those who loved her. Interment will be at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia, Pa on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 1PM. Arrangements by Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com
