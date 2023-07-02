Sally L. Leonard, 89, of Ephrata, PA, passed away with her loving family by her side on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Ephrata Manor.
She was the loving wife of William "Bill" B. Leonard for 72 years.
Sally was an Ephrata Area School District employee for 30 years and retired as Food Service Director. She enjoyed dining out, travelling, and raising and releasing Monarch butterflies.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children: Janice (Dennis) Townsley, Julia (Donald) Rock, and Barry (Sharon) Leonard; five grandchildren: Kelly, Jacie, Nick, Justin, and Nate; and ten great-grandchildren: Tucker, Hannah, Jackson, Tanner, Emma, Aaron, Chase, Jaxson, Gracie, and Sylvie.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Dorothy Haller Slote, and her brother, Eugene Slote.
Services and interment at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family and under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for the excellent care they provided Sally.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Sally's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.