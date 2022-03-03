Sally K. Lutz, 70, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at home. She was the wife of the late James J. Lutz with whom she was married 41 years until his death in 2013. Born in Shamokin, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Grace Patrick Haupt. She was a graduate of Columbia High School, Class of 1969.
Sally was employed by the Kleen-Rite Corporation as an office administrator and alongside her husband Jim were instrumental and responsible for opening distribution centers in Las Vegas, NV in 2006 and Grand Prairie, TX in 2012.They considered opening these distribution centers one of their proudest and greatest achievements. She previously had worked as a Secretary for the Columbia Boro School District and as a Legislative Aid to Rep Kenneth Brandt in his Columbia office. Sally was a people person with a wonderful sense of humor. She always took the time to know a little something about the people she came in contact with and had a great ability to put a smile on everyone's face as she never took herself too seriously.
A member of the Columbia United Methodist Church, she loved the Lord and spent many hours in his word. She volunteered for many years as a Columbia Republican Committeewoman. Sally enjoyed beach trips with her family, Disney World and we can't forget the FFT girls. She loved her hometown of Columbia and all the great people in it but more than anything she enjoyed doting on her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Keith husband of Angela (Burke) Lutz; daughter, Amy Wright; nine grandchildren, Haley, Adriana, Sophia, Teagan, Simone, Tate, Matthew, Alyssa and Mya. Her siblings, Bill Haupt and Linda Rupp preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held from the Columbia United Methodist Church, 510 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, March 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Grubbs, officiating. Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. Friends may view at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA Thursday evening (tonight) from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Friday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Columbia Education Foundation, PO Box 548, Columbia PA 17512.