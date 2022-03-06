A Celebration of Life for Sally Jean (Aument) Erisman, 88, who passed away January 20, 2022 at Willow Valley Retirement Community, will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, March 19, 2022 with The Rev. Robert Garvey officiating, at West Willow United Methodist Church, 118 West Willow Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. Her family will greet friends from 10:15 to 11:15 AM before the service. Private burial took place at Zion Church Cemetery in Millersville, PA.
Contributions in memory of Sally may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 225 N Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601, or the Nolan Robison Foundation, PO Box 5961, Timonium, MD 21094.
