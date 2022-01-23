Sally Jean (Aument) Erisman was born December 30, 1933, in Lancaster, PA, the second of four daughters of John R. and Esther E. (Hoover) Aument. She was the loving wife of Rev. Dr. A. Richard “Dick” Erisman since November of 1955. She passed into eternal rest on January 20, 2022, at Willow Valley Retirement Community, where she and Dick have lived since 2017.
Sally grew up in Lancaster Township on South West End Avenue, and after nine years of school there chose to go to Manor–Millersville Senior High School in Millersville, where she played field hockey and participated in cheerleading and numerous music groups. She graduated from Manor–Millersville in 1951, majoring in Business. Sally spent much of her career in banking, working at various affiliates of the original Hamilton Bank, now Wells Fargo, and also served as secretary of Stewartstown United Methodist Church from 1971 to 1977.
Sally enjoyed crafts, gardening, knitting, reading and time with her family. After retiring to Lititz in 1992, she was an active member of Hope United Methodist Church in Ephrata for 25 years, where she sang in the choir, as she did in each community throughout her life.
In addition to her husband Dick, Sally is survived by her son Thomas Erisman, husband of Jane Erisman of Bel Air, MD; daughters Margaret Stamm, wife of Rev. Dr. Mark Stamm of Richardson, TX, and Cynthia Erisman-Ward, wife of William Ward, Jr. of Seven Valleys, PA; grandsons Matthew and Timothy Stamm; granddaughters Victoria and Elizabeth Erisman; and sisters, Barbara Weidman of Mount Joy and Judith Mitchell of Lancaster. Sally was predeceased by a younger sister, Linda Urey.
Sally will be buried in a private ceremony at Zion Church Cemetery in Millersville, with a Memorial Service to be scheduled at West Willow United Methodist Church in Willow Street.
Contributions in memory of Sally may be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the Nolan Robison Foundation, PO Box 5961, Timonium, MD 21094.
