Sally J. (Watson) Williams, 76, went to Heaven on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Bainbridge. Born Monday, April 19, 1943, in Phillipsburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Mary (Scott) Watson. She was married to Darl L. Williams on April 7, 1963.
In addition to her husband of over 56 years, she is survived by three sons: Jeffrey D. Williams, of Bainbridge; Michael C. Williams, married to Kirstie, of Marietta and Ben A. Williams, married to Heather, of Bainbridge. Also surviving are five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, as well as Sally's extended family and caring friends.
A private funeral service will be held at Bainbridge Church of God. Private burial will be in Bainbridge Cemetery. The family invites everyone to attend a "drop-in" Celebration of Sally's life at 141 Kissel Barrick Road, Bainbridge, PA 17502, on Sunday, November 3, 2019, between 1:00-4:00 PM. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
