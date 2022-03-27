Sally Heineman, 56, of Mount Joy left this world too soon on March 18, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Heineman, III and Sue Below Heineman.
In 1990, Sally graduated from the University of the Arts with a B.A. in Graphic Design and after graduation, Sally soon started her own business, Heineman Design in Charleston, S.C. and maintained this business throughout her life. Also, together with Helen, they owned Lancaster County Pet Magazine. Not only was Sally a strong advocate for animal rights but her love shined further as a Humanitarian which was shown by her unwavering support for the Humane League of Lancaster. When not working in her graphic design studio, Sally loved playing golf, tennis, cycling, running and spending a good evening with her family and friends.
Sally is survived by her partner of 25 years, Helen Venesky; brother Samuel Heineman IV; step-brother Scott Schostak; first cousins; Patrick Dixon, Michael Dixon and his wife Beth along with their children Julia and Audrey; a cousin Sherri Misner; the family of Helen Venesky; longtime friend Lesleyjill Coward; and adored by many family and friends both 2 legged and 4 legged.
Sally's life will be celebrated at 3 PM, Friday April 8, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A visitation will precede the service from 2 PM-3 PM. Sally will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster, https://support.humanepa.org/.
Friends may send online condolences to: SnyderFuneralHome.com