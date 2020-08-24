Sally Ann Weaver, 73 of 4318 Fairview Rd., Columbia, PA passed away at her residence on August 21, 2020. She went peacefully to be with her Lord surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Hank C. Weaver. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sara Eckert Hinkle. She retired from the Accounting Department of Donegal Mutual Insurance Co. where she was employed for over 20 years. Sally loved spending time with her husband, daughter and granddaughters, loved gardening and had a passion for animals. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Hospice and Community Care for the care and compassion shown to Sally.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter: Gina wife of Tony Dague of Lancaster, PA, granddaughters: Hannah and Lauren, step-daughters: Rosemary Weaver, Jean Graham, and Patricia Gartley, wife of Jamie Gartley, and a sister: Carole wife of Gerald Schwebel of Lancaster, PA and niece: Tammy Klase Ault.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10:00AM -11:00AM at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA. A Private Interment Service will be held for the family in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens with Rev. Fr. Stephen Kelley officiating. The family requests that memorial contributions be made in Sally's memory to Lancaster SPCA, 848 Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
