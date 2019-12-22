Sally Ann Miller, 62, of Lititz, passed away, Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving daughter of the late John Henry Riker and Geraldine Virginia (Habel) Riker. Sally was the loving and faithful wife of Michael K. Miller, with whom she celebrated 41 years of marriage.
Sally was a 1975 graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School. A homemaker, Sally loved making her home inviting and comfortable with her interior decorating skills. She enjoyed gardening and floral arranging, antiquing, and traveling with Mike to Nantucket, Delaware and New Jersey shores, and Historical sites such as Williamsburg. She found great joy in her dogs, Luke, a Yellow Lab, Sierra, a Bernese Mountain Dog, and Moose, a Chocolate Lab. More than anything else, Sally loved her husband and family.
In addition to her husband, Sally is survived by two sisters: Susan M. Krall, wife of Howard, of Oley, and Barbara L. Martin, of Cornwall. She is also survived by eleven nieces and nephews. Sally is preceded in death by her precious daughter, Abby Mae Miller, who died in 2005, and her parents-in-law, Charles E. and Anna M. (Gibbons) Miller.
Funeral Services for Sally will be held at 11AM, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 9:30AM to 11AM for a time of visitation. Interment will follow at Middle Octorara Cemetery, Quarryville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions in Sally's memory be made to: The SPCA, www.pspca.org/lancaster, The Ronald McDonald House, www.rmhc-centralpa.org/ways-to-give, or to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com
A living tribute »