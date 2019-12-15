Sally Ann (Huber) Hess, 82, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Brereton Manor. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edward Charles and Dorothy Anna Hedricks Huber.
A 1956 graduate of Penn Manor High School, she was the first and only girl in their Agricultural Program. Sally owned Celest Kennels which bred, sold, and showed standard poodles. She also was an employee and then became owner of a dog grooming business. Sally was a member of Pequea Brethren in Christ Church.
In her yearbook she was described as an avid horse fan – owning a mare – with an ambition to one day run a riding stable.
She is survived by her sons: Jeff Hess, Columbia, PA, Ray Hess, Mountville, PA and Scott Hess, husband of Robin, Conestoga, PA, her brothers: Jay Huber, Guatemala, and Terrance Huber, Encino, CA.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to Sally's Memorial Service at Brereton Manor, 3028 Anchor Road, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Glenn Weaver officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions in Sally's name may be made payable to: Alvarium Personal Care and mailed to Brereton Manor, 3028 Anchor Road, Washington Boro, PA 17582.
