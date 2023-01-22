Sally Ann Hillegas, age 82, of Conestoga, passed away peacefully at Homestead Village on Thursday, January 19, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. Sally was born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on June 4th, 1940, to the late Charles L. and Mary E. (Ward) Thourot. She married the late Dr. Gordon L. Hillegas, on Christmas Eve, 1961. They celebrated 53 years of marriage in 2014.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster County, Sally was a graduate of Lampeter- Strasburg H.S. and Lancaster County Area Vocational Technical School (Class of '58), where she completed the Practical Nursing program. She met her husband through their shared medical vocation and was a nurse in her husband's medical practice for many years. She was also employed through private duty nursing, Oak Leaf Manor and Catholic Charities-Hope House, her last nursing position.
Sally had a love for antiquing, with a passion for lamps and stove pipe covers. She was known to frequent public auctions hunting for treasures. Sally also enjoyed needlepoint, gardening and canning. She was a wonderful hostess, who loved sharing meals with family and friends and decorating her home for every holiday with cherished decor and specially made tablecloths.
Sally is survived by her son Keith M. Hillegas (Tricia) of Conestoga, son Kristofer (Amanda) Hillegas of Moorestown, NJ, and grandchildren Lauren, Lindsay, Avery and Andrew. They will dearly miss their beloved Mamaw. Her sister-in-law, Donna (Laukhuff) Thourot along with her niece and nephew, Lori T. Smith (Edward) of New Providence and Chad Thourot (Jennifer) of Millersville, were also very special to her. She was predeceased by her parents, son, Kevin M. Hillegas and her husband.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sally's memory may be made to The American Cancer Society (cancer.org, 1-(800)-227-2345), or to a charity of your choosing.
A service for Sally will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 11am in the chapel of Pequea Church (BIC), 40 Church Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603. Please join the family for fellowship and light refreshments after the service. Interment will be private. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com