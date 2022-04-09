Sally Ann Herbst, 91, of Luther Acres, formerly of Reamstown, passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Born in Hazelton, she was the daughter of the late William J. & Edna Mae (Strack) Bast and the loving wife of 46 years to Edward B. Herbst until his passing in 1999.
Sally was a graduate of Hazelton High School, class of 1948 and became a registered nurse, completing her nursing diploma at the Pottsville School of Nursing in 1951. She worked as a nurse for 42 years at the Ephrata Community Hospital and was an office nurse for Dr. J.H. Brubaker in Denver for 12 years. Sally was a faithful member of Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church in Denver, she loved to sing in the choir and served on many committees. She was the Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star from 1987-88 and remained a lifetime member. She enjoyed playing cards, particularly, pinochle with the same girls' for 50-years. Sally moved to Luther Acres in 2005 and in 17 years created a vast network of deep friendships with residents, staff, caregivers, and visitors. Sally's bright smile and cheerful nature was a blessing to all who knew her. She was small in stature but mighty in spirit. She will be dearly missed.
Sally is survived by two children, Jeffrey B. Herbst (Ginger Klinedinst-Herbst) of York and Bonnie Sue Heller (Scott V.) of Harrisburg; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Two services will be held in honor of Sally:
1.) A viewing will be held at Luther Acres in the Community Room, 250 St. Luke Dr., Lititz, PA 17543, Wed., April 13th from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. where a remembrance service will begin at 10:30 a.m.
2.) A viewing will be held at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut St., Denver, PA 17517, from 2 to 3 p.m., where her funeral will begin at 3 p.m.
Interment is private. Her final resting place is Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Sally to the Luthercare Benevolent Care Caring Fund at https://www.luthercare.org/donate-now/ www.goodfuneral.com