Sally Ann Beers

"Sally, Sally!" She was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on September 11, 1952 and was the daughter of Charles and Viola (Werkheiser) Nicholas. Sally was raised in Belfast, PA. She passed away peacefully on May 2, 2023 surrounded by her family.
Sally married her high school sweetheart, Jonathan Beers, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage last year. They raised their children in Pen Argyl, PA. In addition to being an amazing mom, wife, and grandmother she was also a Pharmacy Tech at Sandt's Pharmacy and later worked in the IV lab at Easton Hospital. After retirement they moved to Lancaster, PA to be closer to their son, daughter, and their families. She spent her retirement going to concerts and attending her grandchildren's sporting events.
Sally loved adventure. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family to Bermuda, Martha's Vineyard, Punta Cana, Kansas, Charleston; and once, she even jumped out of a perfectly good airplane! Also, she tolerated her husband's trips to Gettysburg, PA.
Nothing brought her more joy than going on the annual Bethany Beach family vacation with her husband, children, and grandchildren. A close second would be a tie between her love for real butter, Hellman's Mayonnaise, and patio drinks.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Geoffrey Beers and his wife Jennifer of Lancaster, PA, her daughter Sara Johnstone, and her husband Mike Johnstone, of Lancaster, PA. She was also the loving grandma to Tyler & Ryan Beers, Emma Lawson, and Luke Johnstone. She is also survived by her sister Susan Laurito, and brother Keith Nicholas.
Sally will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Her family is extremely grateful for the excellent care she received from Grane Hospice and Paramount Senior Living during her final days.
A private gathering to honor Sally will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd., Suite D, York, PA 17402, The Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org or St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com