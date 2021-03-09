Sally A. Wein, 75, of Lititz, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on March 6, 2021. She was born in Lancaster to the late Monroe F. Shue, Jr. and Evelyn M. (Lowry) Shue. Sally celebrated 44 years of marriage with her husband John P. Wein, Jr. last June.
A graduate of Warwick High School, Class of 1963, she served on the class reunion committee for many years. Sally was of the Methodist Faith.
Sally was a prolific reader of various subjects. She was an avid follower of men's and women's professional tennis tours. Since John retired, Sally and John enjoyed spending winters in the Florida Keys, and they also vacationed in Ocean City, NJ in the summer.
In addition to John, Sally is survived by their daughter, Melissa S. Wein, and the family Golden Retrievers, Piper and Loki.
Private interment will take place in Zeltenreich Reformed Church Cemetery, New Holland, PA. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a contribution in Sally's memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
