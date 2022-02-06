Sally A. Schroeder, 72, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John and Dorothy (Gloeckler) Montgomery. Sally was the beloved wife of Robert H. Schroeder, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage on January 31st.
Sally was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who devoted her life to her family and home, and considered raising her children as one of her greatest blessings. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lititz.
Along with her husband, Sally is survived by four children: Krista Schroeder, Jeremy Schroeder and his wife Kristie, Steve Schroeder and his wife Wendy, and Thomas Schroeder. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Ember, Olivia, Ethan, Avery, Addisyn, Samantha, Caleb, Jordan and Paul, as well as her brother Scott Montgomery and his wife Joanne. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother John Montgomery.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
