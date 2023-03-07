Sally A. Messina, 80, of Millersville and formerly of Whitehall, PA, passed away on March 4, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of Thomas C. and Mary B. Sepple O'Neil. She was the wife of the late Frank J. Messina, who passed away in 2009.
Sally had worked for Allentown Teachers Credit Union and, after moving to the Lancaster area, for the Wheatland Federal Credit Union for many years until her retirement.
A woman of strong faith, Sally was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church where she served as Director of Religious Education, and later a member of St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church where she was a board member and former president of the parish council.
Family was everything to Sally, and she loved to attend her children's and grandchildren's activities when they were young as well as in their adulthood.
Sally is survived by her children: Patricia A. Messina of Catasauqua, Mary Beth married to Michael Urban of Lancaster, and Christopher J. Messina married to Julianne N. Mulraney of Mount Wolf, PA, and by her grandchildren: Christopher, Jr, Nicholas A. and Corinne S. Messina. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy A. Messina, and her siblings: Thomas O'Neil and Ann Marie Korp.
Friends will be received by Sally's family on Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 10-11 AM at St. Philip The Apostle Catholic Church, 2111 Millersville Pike, Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Allentown.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sally's memory to Grace Cancer Care Ministry, 163 Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551 or to Healing Journey Foundation, 703 Lampeter Rd., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com