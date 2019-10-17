Sally A. Beale, 71, of Manheim, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy.
She was the wife of Richard W. Beale, Sr., with whom she shared 49 years of marriage this past March 7th. Born in Carlisle, she was the daughter of the late Victor C. and Helen E. Line Ault.
Sally had worked from 1972 to 2017 as the Deli Manager for various Weis Market locations in Lancaster County.
She enjoyed reading, going to craft shows, and shopping. She loved her dog, Clayton, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their activities.
In addition to her husband, Richard, she is survived by her sons: Richard Jr. married to Vicki Beale of Lititz and Charles "Chuck" married to Andrea Beale of Manheim; her grandchildren Kaylie, Zachary, Emily, Gavin, and Madelyn, and by her siblings: Dennis married to Judy Ault of Salt Lake City, UT, Sue Ellen Garner of Hellam, Barbara Ault of Mountville, and David married to Donna Ault of Gap.
Friends will be received by Sally's family on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 9-10AM at Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, with the Memorial Service to follow at 10AM. Interment will follow in Manheim Fairview Cemetery in Manheim. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Sally's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com