Sallie J. Prokay, 73, of Leola, died Friday, January 24, 2020 at her residence. Born in Lititz, she was the daughter of the late Francis E. and Mildred E. Smuck Rhen. She was the wife of late Fredrick Prokay who died in 2006. She worked as support staff for Fred F. Groff Inc. for 30 years. Sallie loved her family, friend and animals (Rainbow Bridge, poem)
Sallie is survived by: sons, Ronald L. husband of Christina L. Kilby of Lancaster, Tony Torres of Reems; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; nieces, Angie and Alisia Lara of Lancaster; brothers Bill and Dave Sweigart and nephews Gabe Rhen and Sean Gentel all of Lancaster.
Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »