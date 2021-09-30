Salinda M. Schmuck, 73, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. She was the loving wife of Marvin P. Schmuck and daughter of the late Robert and Violet Putt Gehman.
Salinda was a member of the Reamstown Church of God and had worked as a seamstress at the former Dutchmaid Co. of Ephrata and Hamricks of Denver.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by one son: Ralph (Irene) Weaver, of Ephrata, PA; two daughters: Lisa (Robert) Moyer of Ephrata, PA and Tracey Roads of Oklahoma; and four grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Salinda was preceded in death by a daughter, Sherry A. Edwards and a brother, Donald Gehman.
Funeral services will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 2 p.m. Friends will be received before the service from 1-2 p.m.
Place of interment will be Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery in Akron, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
