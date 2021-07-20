Salinda Eberly, 84, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 16, 2021, at home.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Walter D. and Sallie (Wenrich) Wolf and was the wife of Russell S. Eberly who passed away in 2014.
She was a lifelong member of Hopeland United Methodist Church in Lititz. She had a quiet devotion and strong faith that sustained her throughout life. In a tangible and practical way, she demonstrated her faith through a wide-reaching, unique card ministry.
Prior to her retirement, Salinda worked for Donecker's in Ephrata. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a wise and faithful friend who knew the value of careful listening. She was adored by many. Salinda loved lighthouses and the Hallmark channel. She was a legendary pie-baker.
Salinda is survived by three sons, Russell W. husband of Jeanne Eberly of Ephrata, Michael Eberly, companion of Barb Dickershied of Quarryville, Jacob Eberly fiancé of Kim Ruth of Lititz; three daughters, Sally Helman of Blue Bell, Kathleen, wife of Peter Connelly of Willmette, IL, Sharon, wife of Marc Gerstein of New York; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and a brother, Dr. Paul L., husband of Martha L. Wolf of Hershey.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Walter W. Wolf and a sister, Pearl Woffenden.
A visitation will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 9 to 11 AM at the Hopeland United Methodist Church, 295 N. Clay Road, Lititz, followed by a memorial service at 11:00AM with Pastor Paul Miller officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Salinda's memory may be made to Hopeland United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
