Sakeenah Naceemah Abdul-Jaleel, 24, of York, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at York Hospital. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of Damon Everett and Candi Cotton Allen and step-daughter of Willie Booker.
She was a Human Resource Representative for Eurofins, Lancaster. She was an animal lover, loved her dog Luna and her family.
Surviving in addition to her parents, four sisters: Tiesha Gray, Teashia Gray, Monique Gray and Nusay Bah Abdul-Jaleel. Two brothers: Abdul Abdul-Jaleel and Abdullah Abdul-Jaleel. Aunt: Naomi Johnson. And a host of other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one brother: Christopher M. Bishop. One niece: Aisha Jones-Gray. Paternal grandmother: Valerie Allen. Maternal grandfather: Charles Williams. Aunt: Charisse Good.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
