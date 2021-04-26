Sadie S. Fisher, 77, of 1122 Dry Wells Rd., Quarryville, died on Sunday, April 25, 2021 of natural causes. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Susie Stoltzfoos Stoltzfus. Sadie was the wife of Ammon S. Fisher. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Also surviving: siblings, Leroy (the late Lena) Stoltzfus, New Providence, Rebecca wife of Marvin Keim, Rebersburg, Rachel wife of David Fisher, Jr., Paradise; nieces and nephews. A stillborn daughter and a brother, David Stoltzfus preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m. EST, Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from the late home with burial following in Bart Cemetery, Georgetown. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Furman's – Leola
A living tribute »