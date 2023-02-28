Sadie Ruth Allgyer, 79, of 272 Skiles Rd., Parkesburg, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 at her home. Born in Narvon, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Lavina Stoltzfus Allgyer. She was the wife of Reuben S. Allyger and was married for 60 years. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by: 5 children, Lester married to Becky Sue Zook Allgyer, Loysville, Amos married to Martha Stoltzfus Allgyer, Parkesburg, Benuel married to Nancy King Allgyer, Elliottsburg, Lavina married to Christ Stoltzfus, Narvon, Stephen married to Marian King Allgyer, Parkesburg; 30 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; a brother, Stephen married to Mary Petersheim, Narvon; two sisters-in-law, Sarann Petersheim, New Holland, Esther Petersheim, Narvon. She was preceded in death by: a stillborn daughter; brothers, Elmer and Amos Petersheim; sister, Lydia Petersheim.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 9 a.m. with interment following in Millwood Cemetery, Gap. The viewing will be held at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
