Sadie M. Fisher, 65, of 5553 Meadville Road, Gap, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 28th, 2022. Born in Salisbury Township, she was the daughter of the late Levi and Elizabeth King Beiler. She was the wife of the late Stephen S. Fisher who died in 2020. A homemaker, Mrs. Fisher was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by: her children, David married to Sadie Stoltzfus Fisher, Kinzers, Levi married to Katie Mae Zook Fisher, Gap, Stephen Jr. married to Ruthie Zook Fisher, Dillwyn, VA, Linda married to Elmer Stoltzfus, Jr., Mill Hall, Ruth married to Samuel Stoltzfus, Honey Brook, Mary married to Mark Stoltzfus, Paradise, Lena married to David King, Strasburg; 42 grandchildren; brothers, Samuel married to Rachel Beiler, Omar married to Ruth Beiler, both Kinzers; brother-in-law, John married to Anna Allgyer, Mill Hall. A sister Lydia Allgyer preceded her in death.
Funeral Services: 9 a.m., Monday, January 31 2022 from the late home. Viewing: till the service. Interment: Red Hill Cemetery.
Furman's -- Leola
