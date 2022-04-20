Sadie K. Stoltzfus, 87, of 535 Cains Road, Gap, entered into rest Monday, April 18, 2022. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late John and Lydia Kauffman King. She was the wife of the late Jonas L. Stoltzfus who died in 2007. A homemaker, she was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 4 children, Elmer married to Katie Glick Stoltzfus, Lancaster, Ben married to Anna Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Allen married to Rachel Ann King Stoltzfus, both of Gap, Linda Ann married to Stevie K. Stoltzfus, Parkesburg; 23 grandchildren; 57 great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: 5 sisters, Elizabeth Beiler, Lydia Stoltzfus, Fannie married to Ira Stoltzfus, Anna Stoltzfus, Linda Glick; 3 brothers, John married to Sarah Dienner King, Aaron married to Barbie Allgyer King, Levi married to Ruth Hershey King; sister-in-law, Susie King; brother-in-law, Elmer Fisher.
She was preceded in death by: a grandson, Christopher Stoltzfus; sisters, Rebecca Zook, Katie Esh, Mary Fisher, Naomi Fisher; brothers, Jacob, Christ, and Amos King; sister-in-law, Katie King; brothers-in-law, David Zook, Amos Esh, Levi Fisher, Joseph Beiler, Emanuel Stoltzfus, Edward Glick.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 9 am EST with interment following in Millwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
