Sadie K. Beiler, 87, of 2055 Rockvale Rd., Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Fairmount Homes. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Christ and Lizzie King King. She was the wife of the late Eli K. Beiler who died in 2002. A homemaker, Sadie was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are daughters, Lizzie wife of Emanuel Smucker, New Providence, Lydia wife of Menno Stoltzfus, Lancaster; 20 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; siblings, Amos King of York, Benuel husband of Sylvia of Lancaster: sisters-in-law, Emma King of Lancaster, Susie King of Honey Brook and Rachel King of Lancaster.
She was preceded in death by sons, Levi, Samuel, and Stephen Beiler; grandson, Eli B. Beiler; brother, Daniel King; sister, Mary King and brother-in-law, Abram King.
Funeral will be held at the residence of Leroy and Lillian King, 351 Gridley Rd., Lancaster at 9 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022 with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
