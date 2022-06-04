Sadie G. Zook, 69, of 150 Horst Rd., Myerstown, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home. Born in Lebanon County, she was the daughter of the late Levi Z. and Annie Glick Lapp. She was the wife of John L. Zook.Sadie was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: 7 children, Rebecca married to Moses Esh, Richland, Annie wife of Amos Stoltzfus, Gap, Levi husband of Lavina Blank Zook, Ike married to Ida Fisher Zook, both of Myerstown, Amos, Gideon, and Malinda Zook, all at home; 12 grandchildren; 3 brothers, Moses married to the late Sarah Lapp, Lebanon, Jonathan married to Naomi Lapp, Levi married to Sadie Lapp, both of Myerstown; two sisters, Fannie married to Ben Stoltzfus, Myerstown, Katie married to Noah Zook, Lebanon. She was preceded in death by a brother, Amos.
Funeral services will be held from the late home on Saturday, June 4th at 9 am EST with interment following in Lapp Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »