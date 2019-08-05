Sadie G. Lantz, 83, of 53 Hatville Rd., Gordonville, died at home on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Born in Bird-in-Hand, she was the daughter of the late Amos and Mary Glick King. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: her husband of 59 years, Levi J. Lantz; 2 sons, Amos husband of Linda Ann Stoltzfus Lantz, Gordonville, Levi, Jr., husband of Tammy Sweigart Lantz, New Holland; 5 daughters, Anna Mary Lantz, at home, Esther widow of Reuben King, Loysville, Martha wife of Melvin Beiler, Honey Brook, Linda wife of Daniel Zook, Paradise, Susan wife of Steven Yoder, Gap; 27 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, Amos married to Jane Ayers King; a sister, Katie King of Bird-in-Hand. She was preceded in death by: a son-in-law, Reuben King; 4 brothers, John, Jake, Daniel, and Aaron King; 2 sisters, Lydia Beiler, Susie Smoker; a great-grandson.
Funeral services will be held from Allen King residence, 38 Field Crest Lane, Gordonville on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 11 am EST with interment in Millwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Kindly omit flowers. Furman's – Leola