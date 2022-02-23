Sadie E. Stehr, 96, of New Holland, passed away Sunday, February 20, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lavelle, she was one of 10 children born to William E. and Verna V. (Slotterback) Wolfgang and the devoted wife of Rev. Melvin H. Stehr until his passing in 2015.
Sadie was a graduate of Ashland High School, class of 1943, where she was a champion speller. She would travel to neighboring school districts in spelling competitions, often winning first prize. Sadie had once worked at the former Hemmerich Industries Inc. in Denver, retiring in 1987. As a minister's wife, her supportive role to her husband was very important to her. She was his right hand. Sadie was also very active in the Missionary Society at St. Paul's E.C. Church in Reamstown. She was a talented seamstress, making most of her children's clothing, coats, and drapes for her home. Sadie was crafty and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and making doll dresses. Sadie's life was all about family. Her love, devotion, and gentle daily influence will forever be treasured.
Sadie is survived by three daughters, Carol A., wife of Rev. Lonnie Sellers, of Terre Hill, Lois M., wife of Myron Weber, of Denver, and Linda M., wife of Kirk Copenhaver, of Ephrata; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Alfred Wolfgang, Daniel Wolfgang, and Verdella Ossman. Sadie was predeceased by six siblings, Blanche Eister, Lloyd Wolfgang, Allen Wolfgang, Lois Wetzel, Marvin Wolfgang, & infant RuthAnn.
A graveside service will be held on Sat., Feb. 26th at 10:00 a.m. in Zion E.C. Cemetery, Pitman, PA. A Celebration of Life will be held on Fri., Mar. 11th at 6:30 p.m. at St. Paul's E.C. Church, 46 E Church St., Reamstown (Stevens), PA 17567.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Paul's E.C. Church, www.stpaulsreamstown.com/donate, or mailed to P.O. Box 275, Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com