Sadie B. Stoltzfus, 92, of 215 Horseshoe Road, Leola, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at home. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Glick Lantz. She was the wife of the late Aaron F. Stoltzfus who died in 2006. A homemaker, Sadie was a member of an Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are: 6 children, Daniel married to Lydia Ebersol Stoltzfus, Rebersburg, Aaron married to Sadie Smucker Stoltzfus, Kinzers, Ruth Ann married to Levi King, Honey Brook, Mary Grace married to Gideon Fisher, Intercourse, Sylvan married to Sadie Mae Smucker Stoltzfus, Leola, Sadie Mae married to Levi Fisher, Intercourse; 3 daughters-in-law, Mary Stoltzfus Stoltzfus, Esther Esh Stoltzfus, both of Hegins, Sadie Mae Fisher, Kirkwood; 64 grandchildren; 166 great-grandchildren; a sister, Naomi married to Bob Sebourn, Sarasota, FL. She was preceded in death by: 3 sons, Elam, Reuben, Jonas Stoltzfus; 3 grandchildren, David Stoltzfus, Anna Ruth King, Sadie Stoltzfus; 11 siblings, Elam, Alpheus, Katie, Susie, Barbara, Phares, Levi, Omar, Miriam, Reuben, Rebecca Lantz.
Funeral services will be from the late home on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 11 a.m. EST with interment following in Myer's Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
