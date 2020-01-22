Sadie Ann King, infant daughter of Jacob S. and Anna King Fisher, died shortly after birth at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital, Lititz on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Besides her parents, she is survived by siblings, John David King and Lena Rose King; paternal grandparents, Aaron and Rebecca King; maternal grandparents, Jacob and Sadie Fisher, all of Honey Brook.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:00 AM at 115 Reservoir Rd., Honey Brook, PA. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Please omit flowers. Furman's – Leola
