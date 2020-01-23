Sadie Ann King, infant daughter of Jacob S. and Anna Fisher King, died shortly after birth at UPMC Pinnacle Hospital, Lititz on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Besides her parents, she is survived by siblings, John David King and Lena Rose King; paternal grandparents, Aaron and Rebecca King; maternal grandparents, Jacob and Sadie Fisher, all of Honey Brook.

The funeral will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 9:00 am at 115 Reservoir Rd., Honey Brook, PA. Friends may call from the time of this notice till the service. Please omit flowers. Furman's – Leola

Furman Home for Funerals

59 West Main Street
Leola, PA 17540
717-656-6833
www.furmanfuneralhome.com

