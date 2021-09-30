Sadie Ann Fisher, 32, of 2228 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, entered into rest at Einstein Medical Center on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Omar E. and Sally Ann (Yoder) Fisher.
She was a cook at Dienner's Country Restaurant and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving besides her parents are: siblings, Omar E., Jr., husband of Becky (Stoltzfus) Fisher, Denver, Linda wife of Ammon Lapp, Myerstown, Barbie wife of Omar S. Fisher, Ronks, Becca Ruth wife of Daniel Fisher, Strasburg, Rosanne wife of Ben Glick, Bird-in-Hand, Reuben husband of Verna (Stoltzfus) Fisher, New Holland, Verna and Ivan Fisher, both at home; maternal grandfather, Christ S. Yoder; 33 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Barbara Fisher, and Rebecca A. Yoder.
Funeral services will take place at the home farm, 133 Buckwalter Rd., Lancaster on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 9 AM EST. Viewing and visitation till time of service all at the home farm on Buckwalter Road. Interment: Beiler's Cemetery, Ronks. Furman's – Leola
