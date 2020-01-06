Sabrina L. Shank, 52, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Charles A. Shank, Sr., whom she married on September 25, 1992. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Jochebet V. Farley and Richard Waters.
Sabrina was a longtime employee at the Giant Food Store in Elizabethtown. She was very involved with the Elizabethtown Moose Lodge 701 and served as past Senior Regent. She will be remembered by her family as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and daughter, who loved her family and friends and spoiling her grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, watching wrestling, NASCAR and rooting for the Philadelphia Eagles.
In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her children, Charles A., Jr. fiancé of Ashleigh Raudenbush; Tiernee M. wife of Jason Schmitt; Khadijah A. wife of Tyler Showalter; eight grandchildren, Alexandr, Trenton, Chanelle, Bradley, Jackson, Serenity, Cambree, and Kiara; brothers, David Farley, Duane Farley and Jeffrey husband of Janice Farley.
A service/celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the Moose Lodge, 126 Maytown Road, Elizabethtown PA 17022 from 11:00-3:00 p.m. If desired, please consider a donation in Sabrina's name to Mooseheart at www.mooseheart.org or the American Heart Association at www.heart.org
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc.
