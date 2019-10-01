Sabrina L. Nauman, 28, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Lancaster to Christina L. (Fowler) Nauman and the late Jay M. Nauman.
She attended New Beginnings Church, Ephrata.
Sabrina worked for Ephrata Area Rehab Services. She enjoyed working, spending time with family and friends and attending dances.
In addition to her mother, Sabrina is survived by two grandmothers, Dollie Fowler and Marie Nauman; her step-grandfather, Lionel Caldwell; her step-mother, Tara Nauman; her half-sister, Madison Nauman and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 10 to 11 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. A memorial service will also be held on Saturday, 3:00 PM at New Beginnings Church, 409 North State Street, Ephrata with Pastor Brad Vater officiating. Interment will be private in Hernley Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Sabrina's memory may be made to Ephrata Area Rehab Services (EARS), 29 Cloister Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
