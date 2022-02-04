Sabrina A. Morris, 52, of 101 Swarthmore Dr., Lititz, formerly of Leola, entered into rest on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of David R. and Louise Sauerzopf Morris of Lancaster. Sabrina was a graduate of the Landisville Learning Center, a member of Circle of Friends, a resident of Excentia Homes and a participant in workshops at EARS and Concepts of Lancaster.
A member of St. Stephen Church, New Holland, Sabrina attended the special needs Sunday School class. She enjoyed summer camps, games, puzzles and movies. She most enjoyed visits to Disney World and seeing Mickey Mouse, her favorite character.
In addition to her parents, Sabrina is survived by a brother, John E. Morris, his wife, Angela Walsh-Morris, their daughter Chloe; and two aunts, Dawn Bicht and Betty Prybolsky.
The Memorial Service will be Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola. Greeting time will be held from 10 a.m.–11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Excentia,1810 Rohrerstown Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601 or excentiahumanservices.org/donate
