Sabine Labarriere, 40, of Lancaster, perished in a tragic house fire, along with her mother, Marie Dorcena, in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 23, 2020. She was born in Haiti to the late Gerald Milien and Marie Elvire Dorcena. Sabine was the beloved wife of Paulin Labarriere and together they shared 18 years of marriage this past September.
Sabine was a devoted wife, daughter, mother and sister. She worked as certified nursing assistant at Moravian Manor. She attended Hempfield United Methodist Church.
In addition to her husband, Paulin, Sabine is survived by three children: Yanesa, Paul, and Precious Labarriere, all residing at home in West Hempfield Twp.; and four siblings, Pierre Lucien of Wilmington, DE, Rachelle Lucien of Brooklyn, NY, Yves Serge Lucien and his wife Noelle of Columbia, MD, and Jean Wesley Lucien of Haiti. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Herve Lucien.
Joint services for Sabine and her mother Marie will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Hempfield United Methodist Church, 3050 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. The family will receive friends from 10AM to 12PM, followed by the funeral service at 12PM. Interment will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
