S. Ruth Zook, age 72 of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home after a year and a half battle with leiomyosarcoma. She was the wife of the late Leroy B. Zook for 51 years before his passing on September 26, 2021. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Christ S. and Sarah Lapp Beiler.
Ruth was a member of Bethel Christian Fellowship where she was known as the "Church Grandma." In her free time, she loved going for walks, birdwatching, baking, sewing, and spending time with children and her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are five children: Vernon Zook of Ephrata, PA; Daryl, husband of Tiffany Zook of Millersville, PA; Darlene, wife of Michael Beiler of Ronks, PA; Veryl, husband of Lisa Zook of Etters, PA; and Kyle, husband of Stephanie Zook of Stevens, PA; eleven grandchildren; and three siblings: Lydia Ann Beiler of Gordonville, PA; Naomi Beiler of Paradise, PA; wife of the late Josiah Beiler, Jr.; and Melvin, husband of Rebecca Beiler of Gordonville, PA. She was preceded in death by a sister, Hannah Lawson, late wife of the late Rabin Lawson.
A funeral service will take place at Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, on Thursday, April 13 at 10 AM. There will be a viewing time at the church on Wednesday, April 12 from 2-4 PM and from 6-8 PM. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon, PA 17555. shiveryfuneralhome.com